By Dayo Johnson, Akure



Fear has gripped residents of Ago Panu Community in Owo council area of Ondo state, following the gruesome murder and the beheading of a farmer, Unaha Enesi, by suspected herdsmen.



Sources said that the middle aged victim was k!lled on his farm located at Ago Panu in Upenmen, Owo, along Owo/Ikare road, and the k!llers went away with his head.



Reports had it that the deceased who hailed from Kogi state had been farming at Ago Panu for years until his untimely death.

An eyewitness account said that:“Asearch party was organised by his family members after they waited for him to return to the house after the day’s farming. But, unfortunately, the search party only discovered his lifeless body in a pool of blood with his head cut off.”



Speaking on the ugly incident, a friend of the deceased, who is also a farmer, Ibrahim Adeiza described him as “a hardworking young man, an easy going man who never quarrelled with anyone.



His gruesome murder, according to Adeiza, has raised serious fear among the people living in the community.



He said that “ the people are now apprehensive of going to the farm for fear of being k!lled.”

To douse the anxiety, the council chairman of Owo, Chief Samuel Adegbegi, who visited the community, commiserated with the family over the death of the young man. Adegbegi urged the people to use this period of Ramadan fasting to pray to God to expose the perpetrators.



He however, assured the people of adequate security of their lives and property.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the k!lling of the farmer.



Odunlami however, pointed out that “nobody is sure of who actually k!lled and beheaded the victim. What was discovered was the deceased body without the head.”

