Thespian, Femi Adebayo was hosted by StarTimes at the debut of his new movie, King of Thieves, in cinemas as part of the pay-TV’s commitment to supporting the growth of Nollywood and the celebration of originality.

Femi Adebayo, who is also a StarTimes brand Ambassador, got accolades for the originality of the story and costume.

The epic action-thriller was screened by the press, StarTimes team, Nollywood industry icons, and movie critics at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja City Mall.

Among those present were StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu; Asst. Marketing Director, Bose Adewara; PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi; Nollywood actors, Yaw; members Actors Guild of Nigeria, Segun Arinze, Kate Effiong, and Abubakar Yakubu and the producer, Femi Adebayo, among others.

Speaking at the private screening, Alex Jian, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria said, “StarTimes is proud to associate with Femi Adebayo, who is also our brand ambassador. An outstanding project like this tells African stories from an African perspective. Femi Adebayo is notable for setting standards in the industry.

“Our business strategy is tied to the growth of quality local content. This is what our audience is craving and we are strongly committed to this through investments, support, and celebrations of notable works. This informs while we have taken the partnership with AMAA a notch higher. Currently, StarTimes-AMAA Short Film Festival is ongoing with over $10,000 prizes reserved for winners.

“We are glad to strengthen partnership with notable film producers like Femi Adebayo and Yaw to bring significant impact to the Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring filmmakers are getting value for their productions.

“I also wish to use this medium to assure our customers that even though these are huge investments to provide desired entertainment to them, StarTimes won’t transfer the cost to customers. We feel the pain of our customers in these trying times and would rather lessen the burden rather than increase it. Our ongoing Easter campaign which comes with price reductions and extra viewing days are classical examples of this,” Alex added.

Femi Adebayo who was excited that StarTimes held the private screening in his honour said, “my inspiration behind this movie is to show the creativity of the Yoruba culture to the entire world. Cultural folklore is gradually dying, yet it is full of beautiful stories,”

On the challenges faced while shooting the movie, Femi said, “the challenges were extremely challenging especially in the area of location. We had to travel to a remote area. Where we shot, there was no electricity. And we had to cross a river with a spiritual warning that we must not cross the river with groundnuts.”

King of Thieves features Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Oga Bello, Broda Shagi, Femi Adebayo, Segun Arinze, among other A-List actors.