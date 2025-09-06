Switch Visuals Productions makes cinema debut with ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

By Benjamin Njoku

Switch Visuals Production has made a grand entrance into Nollywood cinema with the romantic comedy-drama, AWeekend Fiasco’. The film had its premiere last Sunday at Filmhouse Imax Cinemas, Lagos drawing a star-studded crowd. The film explores the themes of love and deception.

The event kicked off with a red-carpet reception, setting the tone for an evening filled with glitz, laughter, and a celebration of Nigerian cinema.

Among the stars in attendance were Ini Edo, Odunlade Adekola, Yvonne Jegede, Liquorose, Diva Gold, Chimezie Imo and other industry favourites like Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola, Uyoyou Adia, Judith Audu, Mayowa Bakare, VJ Adams, and Bizzle Osikoya. After the premiere, the movie, which is distributed by Cinemax Distribution, was set for nationwide cinema release from Friday, September 5, 2025.‘

The film follows the story of Tobe (Alex Ekubo) and Nicole (Ini Edo), a seemingly perfect couple hiding secrets. Each plans a romantic getaway weekend with their respective lovers, leading to a series of hilarious events when they both end up at the same resort.

Produced by Damilola Osikoya for Switch Visuals Productions and directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji, the film combines humour with social commentary on love, fidelity, and the double lives people sometimes lead.

Speaking at the premiere, producer Damilola Osikoya expressed excitement about the project and its reception.“This film is a reflection of real human relationships, but told in the most hilarious way possible. At its core, it is about love, betrayal, and the awkward situations people get into when they try to juggle double lives. We wanted audiences to laugh, but also to see the lessons hidden in the comedy,” she said.