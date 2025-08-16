Femi Adebayo, Funmi Awelewa, others grace Femi Solar’s star-studded album premiere in Ibadan

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was an evening of glamour, music, and heartfelt celebration on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, as multiple award-winning singer and band leader Femi Solar rolled out the red carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of his latest album, It’s Been God.

The prestigious Best Western Hotel, Iyaganku, Ibadan, was transformed into a hub of star power and elegance as top entertainers, industry leaders, and fans gathered for the milestone event.

The night drew an impressive guest list, with celebrated producer Dre Sticks and music sensation Buga adding sparkle to the musical lineup. In a show of camaraderie across entertainment genres, Nollywood heavyweights Femi Adebayo and Muyiwa Ademola turned heads as they graced the occasion, while popular actress Funmi Awelewa brought her signature charm to the red carpet.

From the first note of live music to the final round of applause, the premiere lived up to its billing as one of Ibadan’s biggest entertainment events of the year. Guests arrived in a classy black-and-gold dress code, setting the tone for an atmosphere of sophistication. A grand red-carpet reception welcomed attendees, with flashbulbs popping and interviews flowing as celebrities and dignitaries shared their excitement about the album’s message and Femi Solar’s journey.

The evening’s highlight came when Femi Solar and his live band, The SJB, took to the stage, delivering a soul-stirring performance of select tracks from It’s Been God. Each song carried the hallmarks of Solar’s artistry — rich instrumentation, heartfelt lyrics, and a delivery that had guests on their feet in appreciation.

Since its official release, It’s Been God has been cutting across cultural, age, and genre boundaries, resonating with lovers of Fuji, contemporary African rhythms, gospel, and soul. Its inspirational message and high-quality production have seen it rise steadily on major streaming platforms. According to early streaming data, the album is already doing impressive numbers on Audiomack, Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify, with standout tracks trending on playlists across Nigeria, the UK, and parts of the US. Social media clips from the album have also been generating significant engagement, with fans sharing dance challenges, covers, and reaction videos.

Speaking to the media during the event, Femi Solar expressed deep gratitude to everyone who made the night possible. “This album is my testimony. It’s been God all the way, but it’s also been the love and support of my fans, my colleagues, my friends, and my family. Seeing how the songs are connecting with people everywhere is the real reward for me,” he said.

Dre Sticks and Buga later joined him on stage for a surprise jam session, sending the audience into a frenzy. Nollywood stars mingled freely with music fans, posing for photos, sharing laughs, and adding an extra layer of glamour to the event.

Business leaders and captains of industry were also well-represented, with several guests publicly pledging support for Femi Solar’s career and commending the uplifting theme of the album. Notable media personalities in attendance ensured that moments from the evening trended across social platforms, giving fans who couldn’t attend a taste of the excitement.

As the night drew to a close, guests left with copies of the new album, a sense of shared joy, and the memory of an artist who poured his heart into every detail. For Ibadan, It’s Been God was more than an album launch — it was a cultural moment, one that blended music, film, and friendship into a night to remember.