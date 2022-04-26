By Vincent Ujumadu



THE Anambra State Police command said yesterday that the missing herdsmen and cows in Anambra State have been located unharmed.



Some herders and cows were kidnapped in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State last Saturday by gunmen while the herdsmen were asleep.



The state police command’s spokesman, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, while giving an update yesterday said only one herder was still missing, adding that efforts were being made to rescue him.



A statement by Ikenga said: “Given the development, the Police command got into joint operation with the military.



“On 24/4/2022, some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed while one of the abductees is still missing.



“The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush.

“Furthermore, efforts are being intensified to locate the missing herders and the livestock that are still missing. Further details shall be communicated.”



The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria had claimed that gunmen invaded their colony in Ogbaru and kidnapped 10 herders and 300 cows and demanded a gun and N4 million as ransom.



Chairman of the cattle breeders association, Gidado Siddiki could not say if the ransom demanded by the gunmen was paid.

Vanguard News Nigeria