By Henry Umoru

THE Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, Sokoto South has dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Danbaba’s letter was read Wednesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

In his letter, he alleged that were what he described as multifaceted crisis in the PDP which led to his leaving the party for the APC.

Prior to his defection from the PDP, Danbaba was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2022, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former Deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, representing Zamfara North from the PDP to the APC.

Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the upper chamber to 71, and PDP 37.

In the letter, the Senator explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis at the zonal level.

Senator Danbaba’s letter reads, “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“My decision is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that have bedeviled the PDP, especially at the zonal level which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus.

“The situation at the state level has not helped matters either as depicted by lack of political sanity, focus and credible leadership.

“I have in APC, the political ideology in consonance with my personal political philosophy. This Ideology also seems the best suited to meet the expectations and aspirations of my constituents.

“While thanking you, Mr. President, please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) and Lilian Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central), to rely on point of orders to stop Danbaba’s defection were unsuccessful as the Senate President ruled them out of order.

The Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT on his part said that there were no problems with the party in the North West as claimed by Danbaba.

Also Senator Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central raised a constitutional point of order, saying that with regard to section 68( g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Senator Danbaba must vacate his seat.

The President of the Senate however, ruled her out of order, explaining that the reasons advanced by Senator Danbaba were valid and excusable under the law.

Lawan welcomed Danbaba to the APC, saying that the new entrant will be accorded all privileges due to members in the party.

