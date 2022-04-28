Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC, standard-bearer for July 16 governorship election has disagreed with the Accord Party Candidate, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, over the state’s debt profile and internally generated revenue.

Ogunbiyi during his open declaration to run for the governorship described the state’s domestic debt profile as huge and unhealthy for development. He added that the state internally generated revenue was the lowest among states in the old Western region, hence, the need for a new dawn.

“According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, Osun State ranks among the lowest in employment and meaningful jobs as well as occupations. Although there is a little growth in internally generated revenue, Osun State is the lowest among the states in the old Western Region.

“Our domestic debt is also huge and unhealthy. At the end of last year (2021), it was N135billion”, said the insurance magnate.

He added that if elected, he would industrialise the state and ensure that it prospers by tapping into available human and natural resources therein.

“We can no longer behold our future generations waste away as a result of laissez faire or unserious attitude to the very serious business of governance, unemployment and deliberate abandonment when we can put their talents and skills into productive use for the growth and development of our dear state. I have a game-changing profile as a well-tested entrepreneur that always achieves beneficial results.”

However, the Osun State Government described Ogunbiyi’s comment on debt profile as misleading, saying the National Bureau of Statistics figure on employment states otherwise.

Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Oluomo Sunday Akere said Osun ranked third across the country among states that attract investment.

“Since the inception of the present administration, Governor Oyetola has not borrowed a dime despite huge achievement in infrastructure and socio-economic development,” he said.

The state has met its debt commitments without affecting regular payment of salary, as well as other commitments. Ogunbiyi is only expressing his personal opinion not the truth,” he said.