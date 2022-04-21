Akase

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State House of Assembly Thursday morning approved the nomination of Terver Akase as Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Vanguard gathered Mr. Akase was among the two new appointees Governor Ortom sought the approval of the House to appoint as Special Advisers.

Recall that Mr. Akase a former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, last September resigned his appointment to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, the zoning arrangement of the party did not favour him as the party leaders and stakeholders from the 14 Tiv speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state zoned the governorship position to the Jechira block where he hails from but the micro zoning of that position did not favour his aspiration.

And Governor Samuel Ortom had last week also declared that he would re-absorb all his appointees who resigned to vie for elective positions but were not favoured by the zoning arrangement of the party.

Contacted, Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Orshi Wuese confirmed that the Governor had requested the approval of the House for the appointment of two new Special Advisers which the House approved.