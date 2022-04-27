By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A mortuary attendant, Kushimo Lukman, was, yesterday, arrested in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for cutting off the head of a deceased boy.

Lukman, who was arrested by men of the Ogun State government-owned security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, while on routine patrol, said the severed head was requested for by one Chief Ifalonishe at the cost of N50,000.

The So-Safe Corps said the suspect, who resides at 9, Abule Oloni, Oke Yidi, Abeokuta, was “an acclaimed mortuary attendant working with MABOD at Oke-Yidi, Abule Oloni, Abeokuta.”

Yusuf said he was apprehended “after he had beheaded the corpse of a male minor at the Oke Yidi cemetery in Abeokuta, adding that the suspect had confessed during interrogation that “the beheaded corpse was brought to the cemetery from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta after he died due to complications from a kidney disease.”

The suspect was quoted to have said that “the parents of the boy, who came from Ibadan, sought his assistance as a mortuary attendant to get the body buried,” adding that “he buried the boy’s body inside the cemetery, in the presence of his parents at about 19:00hrs on Monday.”

However, the suspect later went back to the cemetery at 6 am yesterday, “to severe the head of the buried boy, and he was caught after a fierce fight with the So-Safe officers, who later overpowered him.”

Meanwhile, the State Commander of the corps, Soji Ganzallo, has ordered the Operations Department of the corps to ensure that the accomplices are apprehended and brought to book alongside his numerous clients.

It was gathered that the suspect has been handed over to the Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation and likely prosecution.

