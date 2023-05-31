Kidnappers kill So-Safe officer, two others, abduct farm workers in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have killed two persons, including a So-Safe Corps Area Commander, Ogunrinde Saheed.

The kidnappers were said to have killed two farm workers, while abducting two others at a farm in Awo village, Orile-Imo, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The kidnappers, reportedly dressed in military camouflage, invaded a farm in the village, which had over 200 workers.

A source said, the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap many workers in the farm, but they were resisted by the security operatives; though they succeeded in abducting two workers, killing two others.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Gonzallo, said his men joined the operation to save the situation after the kidnappers invaded the village.

Ganzallo said a distress call was made to the Owode Area Command by the DPO of Owode division, that two people were killed and two were kidnapped in Abule Awo, Orile-Imo on Tuesday.

The commander explained that the Saheed Ogunrinde team moved to the affected location to salvage the situation.

He said his men and policemen could not track the kidnappers and they resumed the search on Wednesday morning, which led them to the Sagamu Interchange area.

“On sighting our men, they opened fire and their bullet hit one of our men in the person of SC Saheed Ogunrinde (aka Ajura) the Area Operation, Owode Area Command and he died,” Ganzallo said, adding that his body had been buried at his house in Ajura.

He disclosed that the deceased’s rifle and phone were taken away by the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, stating that one of the suspects have been arrested and others were being trailed.

Oyeyemi said one of those shot was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, but the doctors did not attend to him, saying “they were on strike.”

Oyeyemi said the victim died while being taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan.

“Two people were shot, one died on the spot and they kidnapped two, but one suspect had been arrested in connection with the situation,” he added.