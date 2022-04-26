Scene of the explosion

By Chinonso Alozie

The Mass burial of the victims of the last Friday night explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Abaezi community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state, has started on Tuesday in the area.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Owerri Head of Operations, Nnaji Ifeanyi, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

An incident where over hundred ten bodies and more than 7 vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.

Vanguard was told the mass burial will be conducted by state, local government with the supervision of NEMA.

Vanguard News Nigeria