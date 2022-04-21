Warri based Christ Mercyland Church otherwise called Mercy City will later this April stage war against stagnation and suffering as thousands of people are expected to gather at the April edition of ‘My Master Key’.



Founder of the church, billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who disclosed this in a release made available on the church’s official YouTube channel decried the level of suffering in the land.

Fufeyin, insisted that it was high time that people take their destinies by the horn and fight against hardship which has been associated with their historical background.



The programme which is expected to hold from 27th to 30th of this month according to him would mark the end of suffering and stagnation in the life of the participants, adding that God would grant to people master keys that would set them on track for unforgettable breakthroughs.

According to him, it remained unacceptable for people’s parents to have been victims of stagnation and lack and they remain helpless to suffer what their parents encountered.





“Enough is enough. People with great destinies should not continue to suffer. I don’t want any man or woman to suffer. For this reason, you need to come so that we can put an end to suffering together,” Fufeyin said.

He noted that Jesus Christ who remained the fourth man in the fire has the capacity to liberate people and ensure that their ugly history is rewritten.



He said while it is regrettable that people have lost access to their marriages, jobs, promotions, contracts and destinies, Jesus being the master key would offer leeway and set people free at the programme.