Prophet Fufeyin Arrives in Zambia for “Zambia Invasion 2025” Crusade

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) Nigeria, has landed in Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, ahead of the highly anticipated three-day crusade tagged “Zambia Invasion 2025.”

The program, themed around healing, deliverance, and restoration, will hold from Friday, September 26th to Sunday, September 28th at Woodlands Stadium.

On arrival, Prophet Jeremiah was warmly received by Zambian church leaders, traditional dancers, and jubilant crowds showcasing the standout cultural heritage of the nation. Songs, drumming, and colorful attire filled the airport as thousands celebrated his entry.

The crusade promises sessions of healing, prophetic ministration, and prayers for both personal breakthroughs and the healing of the land. Evening gatherings at Woodlands Stadium are expected to draw record-breaking attendance.

🔴 LIVE X Reactions

@Faithful_Lusaka: “The welcome at the airport was heavenly! Zambia honors Papa J 🙌🇿🇲”

@PropheticVoiceSA: “Cultural dancers + worshippers at KK Airport 🔥 Truly a prophetic welcome!”

@Naija4Christ: “Happening-Now: Zambia has opened its arms to the Man of God. ✝️ #ZambiaInvasion2025”

While detailed crowd figures and independent Zambian media coverage are yet to emerge, early indicators suggest that Zambia Invasion 2025 is set to become one of the most notable Christian gatherings in Lusaka this year. With the theme focused on healing and restoration, the event has already sparked conversations across church circles about its potential impact on Zambia’s spiritual and social landscape.