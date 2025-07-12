It’s time to rest from challenges, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, the Lord has unlimited blessings for his children. In this seventh month, you and I will not be left out in Jesus name.

As Christians, we should always bear in mind that God didn’t promise us a life without challenges.

Our Lord Jesus Christ passed through a lot but he overcame and that should give us the confidence that for those of us in Christ, we are overcomers.

Right now we are going through the seventh month. By God’s Grace we shall joyfully see the end of this month and have a new beginning in the new month

July has been described as he month of rest. A time to rest from worries.

Some call it the month of perfection for several reasons recorded in the Holy Bible.

Life may seem going easy for some people you know but you may not know that they have challenges too. Those challenges are usually not visible, hence others cannot see what such persons are going through and the victims remain quite about it.

Those that speak to God do not complain to man. Those that present their cases to God do so either in the house of God or in their private closets. Like Hannah, they speak from the heart.

Brethren, you have to decide if you are tired of a challenge and you want a rest from it.

A particular woman in the Holy Bible got tired of a challenge and she decided to do something unusual.

Mark 5 vs. 24-29 ( KJV) : “ And Jesus went with him; and much people followed him, and thronged him.

And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years,

And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment.

For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.

And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up; and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague”.

Brethren, let’s get the points. The woman had gotten to a point that every physical step she had taken has failed. She had spent a lot of money and was not healed.

Rather, she became poorer.

Brethren, there are several cases like that of this woman.

Couples that have spend millions of Naira on IVF that failed to result in pregnancy. Many have spent so much or artificial insemination but no pregnancy showed up. A lot of money has spent on fertility treatment that did not produce babies.

For others with health challenges, even with the doctors best, they aren’t feeling better.

Like the woman with the issue of blood, they have become poorer yet the problem remains.

All of these are ways of crying to man but a time would come when the individual concerned would desperately want and end to such a challenge.

I once met a couple that had been waiting to have children for about 10 years. The husband at that time made a lot of money but everything went to doctors that charged very high. One day, the man our of frustration told his wife, we would have gotten houses now but for the fact that we were spending so much money on fertility treatment for you.

It was then woman knew that she had to go beyond crying to man. She decided to attend every prayer meeting she was convinced had God’s presence.

In other words, she gave her prayer life a boost.

While attending these programmes, her sister in law that lived with the couple, began to complain that her prayers were getting to much.

Brethren, who is praying, who is complaining?

Unknown to the man, it was not his wife that was infertile but enemies within his family, didn’t want him to have his biological children because they wanted him to train all his siblings.

I’ll return to this later.

The woman with the issue of blood for 12 years had made up her mind before she left home that the challenge could only be solved spiritually. She knew it was not a physical problem.

May the LORD in his mercy, open your eyes to see where the solution to that challenge you have been coping with lies.

The woman wanted to an end to the reproach in her life.

So, Beloved, to have a rest from a challenge, physical or spiritual, determination backed up by faith is the key.

Let’s compare the woman with the issue of blood with the lame man at the pool of Bethesda.

John 5 vs. 4-7: “ For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.

And a certain n man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years.

When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole?

The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me”.

Brethren, from his narration, we could see that his complaint was on the failure of man ( other human beings) to help him and as long as he waited on human beings for so long did he remain in his present condition.

He was however lucky that he found favour when the Lord Jesus came by.

Verses 8 &9 complete the story. “ Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.

And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked: and on the same day was the Sabbath”.

Beloved, both the woman with the issue of blood and the lame man got instant miracles when they came in touch with Jesus.

They both had rest from the challenges of shame, stagnation and humiliation.

Brethren, as you make up your mind to get that challenge off your life taking unusual steps like the woman with the issue of blood, you will rest from any challenge that people have identified you with.

The story of Hannah comes to mind here. Despite the provocation from Penninah, there was no record that Hannah cried to Elkanah or even Prophet Eli for help.

She approached the Lord with her faith and did the unusual with her vow.

As the Lord lives and you continue to trust in God, my prayer is that the Holy Spirit will show you what to do in Jesus name.

Beloved, the year is coming to an end but you must bear in mind that it could also be end of that challenge that has held you down.

Remember the story of Job that lost everything including his children to attacks of the devil but the Bible records in Job 42 vs. 12 &13 : “ So the LORD blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning: for he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she asses.

He had also seven sons and three daughters”.

We are in the latter end of 2025, it doesn’t matter what you have gone through from January to June 2025, the time for rest has come with the intervention of God.

I conclude the story of the woman mentioned earlier whose in-laws worked against fruitfulness in her marriage,

She held on to God and the LORD blessed her with her Samuel after about 18 years of waiting.

The in-laws were so shocked that some of them refused to eat at the naming ceremony of the baby.

By the grace of God, you will receive a miracle that would keep your enemies dumbfounded in Jesus name.

Today, the baby is alive and God has blessed the couple with more children.

Brethren, its your season to rest from challenges.

May you receive help from above in Jesus name.

Jesus is LORD!.