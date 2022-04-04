By Victoria Ojeme

The European Union, EU, has donated security hardwares including 30 rigid-hull inflatable boats and forensic equipment to the Economic Community of West African States to tackle maritime crime and other security challenges in West Africa.

This was disclosed at a high-level maritime security seminar convened by ECOWAS in Abuja, on Monday, under the framework of the European Union-funded Support to West Africa Integrated Maritime Security project.

The equipment, estimated at €5 million, was expected to help security agencies in Nigeria and 11 other coastal ECOWAS states in combating crime and criminality.

The other beneficiaries include Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Togo.

The boats and equipment were provided under the EU-funded ECOWAS project tagged The Support to West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS) project, a multi-component, regional initiative implemented in all 15 ECOWAS countries.

The Head of ECOWAS’ Regional Security Division, Col. Abdourahmane Dieng, said that Maritime insecurity has long been one of the most persistent and intractable threats to maritime communities and economic prosperity in West Africa.

Dieng however said that West African countries require a whole coordinated response to tackle the scourge of attacks, piracy and armed robberies against the Vessels.

“For that we have developed an ECOWAS integrated maritime strategy around five pillars to ensure security in the fifteen member states within the ECOWAS maritime domain.

“And also reinforce our capacity in terms of managing our maritime environment and also developing our capacity in terms of the blue economy, and also develop our culture in terms of maritime.

“We are receiving support from our partners, the main partners coming in is the European Union and today we are also here together with SWAIMS to try to capacitate the member states.

“By providing them with Rigid Inflatable boats that allow the Member states to fight against illegal fishing through some paroling in the maritime domain.

“Today, all the Member States are represented by their relevant agencies and also representatives to discuss drafting an agreement for the sharing of the Rigid Inflatable boats.

“And also try to develop the modalities of the way to capacitate the member states to be able to use them today,” Dieng said.

Dr Axel Klien, SWAIMS Representative said that the Seminar is part of a wider programme to support Maritime security in the ECOWAS region.

Klien said that the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats will be provided to Navy and coast guards of all 12 coastal ECOWAS Member States and the provision of equipment to the maritime operation centers.

This he explains will help to curb maritime crimes and piracy which has ravaged the coastal lines of ECOWAS Countries.

“There are different types of Maritime crimes, there are piracy and armed robbery, there are also illegal fishing, and there is the trade in illicit goods.

“So against all these crimes, the coat guards, the police, the law enforcement agencies, the prosecuting services, they need to be provided with equipment.

“What we are talking about today here is providing to ECOWAS, with funding from the European Union, thirty digital inflatable boats that can go out into the sea and catch the perpetrators.

“And also the forensic equipment and communications and other equipment that will help the maritime centers coordinate these operations.

“If you look at the numbers of piracy incidents in these regions, you will find that all the different efforts by navies and coast guards and international partners have been successful in reducing the numbers.

“So we need to build on that success by strengthening the security system that is in place at the moment.

“International cooperation is critical and here is why ECOWAS is playing a valuable role for its multinational coordination centers, the exchange of information and the coordination of expenses,” Klien said.

Amb. Joao Almeida, President Camoes Institute, who lauded the programme said the institution is excited to have been charged by the European Union to implement the project.

Almedia expresses optimism that the boats and equipment when handed over will achieve its purpose of combating all forms of maritime crimes in the region.

“We have been charged by the European Union to be the implementers of the project that we are going to have here.

“We are going to discuss how to go ahead with the MOU among the 12 states of ECOWAS,” Almedia said.