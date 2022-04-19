.

Carl Froch claims Dillian Whyte can cause an upset against Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight showdown at a sold-out Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Undefeated Fury is a heavy favourite to retain his WBC title on Saturday and the majority of boxing fanatics would expect nothing less than a win for the ‘Gypsy King’.

Former super-middleweight champion Froch, however, is backing Fury to come up trumps, although he feels that Whyte has been waiting for this opportunity for so long, that we’re going to see the best of him.

“It’s a great fight. I think Dillian Whyte has a chance, but I’m picking Fury to win,’ Carl Froch told iFL TV.

‘Fury is tall, awkward, rangey, light on his feet, and he’s got more experience at the level in terms of self-belief,’ continued Froch. ‘His fights with Deontay Wilder have really taken him to the next level.

‘I just think that it’s going to be difficult for Whyte to beat Fury, but he’s in the fight, Whyte is, and he has a massive chance.”

