Gunmen kill NSCDC officer, abduct businessman in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen have reportedly killed a serving officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and abducted a businessman in Pushit community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew recently imposed in parts of the area following repeated attacks.

A member of the community, Lawrence Tabitha, told newsmen that “the deceased, a Deputy Superintendent of the NSCDC, was shot near his residence while riding his motorcycle.”

Tabitha said, “The gunmen had earlier abducted a businessman who deals in fuel, cement and fertiliser.”

He said, “The attackers opened fire on the NSCDC officer after the headlight of his motorcycle exposed their movement as they were fleeing the area with the abducted businessman.”

Tabitha said, “The incident has heightened concerns over the security situation in Pushit and surrounding communities despite measures put in place to curb attacks.”

He urged security agencies and the Plateau State Government “to urgently strengthen security in Pushit District and ensure the safe release of the abducted businessman.”

He said, “Residents are particularly worried by the repeated attacks recorded in communities within the district, including Vodni, Sabon Gari and Nchiya.”

Tabitha appealed to residents “to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.”

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation of the incident as of the time of filing this report were unsuccessful.