Abduction of corps members: DSS arraigns three suspects, two others

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Department of State Services has arraigned three suspects, namely Usman Aliyu, Babangida Aliyu and Mohammed Ali, over the kidnapping of 20 NYSC corps members along the Owerri-Onitsha road.

The three suspects pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of abduction and hostage taking, collection of ransom of N48 million and dollars, as well as illegal possession of firearms.

The other two suspects, Aminu Haliru and Jiji Ibrahim, were charged with conspiracy and hostage-taking, and illegal possession of firearms.

They were accused of abducting Winner Ogidi, Opara Timothy, Ogechi Henrietta and one other on October 4, 2026, but they also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the state, Ekezie Nwauzo, filed a motion for the suspects to remain in the DSS custody, which the court presided over by Hon. Justice Emeka Orafu granted.

Nnaemeka Adipuo stood for the first and second defendants in the case of abduction of corps members, while Paschal Ofoma represented the third defendant.

The cases were adjourned to Thursday, October 22; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 27, 28, 29, for hearing.

Recall that about 20 corps members had been reportedly abducted on October 1, along Owerri-Onitsha Road, while heading to the NYSC orientation camps in Akwa Ibom and Abia States.

They were later released after about six days in captivity and subsequently reunited with their families.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, counsels for the defendants, Adipuo and Ofoma, noted that the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.