By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A group, the International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, has honoured Chief Ogheneovo Edewor, the Founder/Chairman, of Chief Ogheneovo Edewor Foundation with the award of Eminence Peace Ambassador.

Presenting the award, the leadership of the group noted that the initiative was in furtherance of its pursuit of peace-building and promotion of peaceful co-existence amongst individuals, communities, states, countries and continents of the World.

It noted that Edewor was carefully selected for the award by the group’s Board of Trustees after well thought out research due to consultations, and considerations based on merit, owing to his several years of humanitarian and Community Support Services.

Receiving the award, Edewor commended the IAWPA leadership for recognizing his efforts toward community development and service to humanity.

Edewor, who dedicated the award to God, said: “It is an honour well deserved, and we appreciate the organizers who deemed it fit to bestow upon the chairman of the foundation this great honour. We love you and God bless you”.

IAWPA is a global non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact with an objective to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe and to ensure that the aims and objectives of the United Nations are in the maintenance of global peace are achieved.