By Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo

For the young and kind hearted Ebonyi born entrepreneur, Dr Ifeanyi Odii, service to humanity and uplifting the plight of the downtrodden appears to be his calling.

Ifeanyi Odii’s exploit and successes in the business sector spanning decades is a testimony of his determination and commitment to break away from the clutches of poverty.

Despite many hurdles with a dint of hardwork and God’s providence, fulfilled his essence of struggle and not for once did he forget his root and what he was known for.

In pursuance to satisfy those around him, especially the downtrodden, Odii came up with many initiatives aimed at empowering the people in order to raise their standard of living.

Some of these initiatives includes, free scholarship, free medical services , building of churches among others and embarking on what could be termed to be an ambitious project that would be one of the biggest, if not the biggest individual sponsored project in Ebonyi his home State.

Permit me to state that Odii has touched lives home and abroad. He has built over 100 homes for indigents in the rural areas, 6 churches, 3 Floors of Primary and Secondary schools, offered scholarships to over 1000 students home and abroad, with yearly medical screening via his foundation Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation which he founded and named after himself and his wife.

Odii has the zeal for service, he has the courage to take bold decisions, he has the intellect to lead and has been able to touch lives in his individual capacity without political appointment or elective office.

He has shown and proven to the people that we can have a better society only if those God has blessed can make sacrifice out of their comfort zone and give just little to lift those around them.

Dr. Ifeanyi Odii (born April 17, 1977) is a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is well known as the CEO of Orient Global Group and President, Ultimus Holdings. He has vast experience and boast of over 20 years in managing businesses across various sectors.

He went to Isu Achara primary school and Isu Secondary school for his primary and secondary education respectively.

He has a bachelors degree in Business Administration from National Open University and was conferred with a Doctor of Science degree in Strategic Business Management & Corporate Governance by the European American University in the Republic of Panama.

He is the founder of Orient Global Group with subsidiary companies; Orient Global manufacturing, Orient Haulage & Logistics, Purity Aggro-Allied Ltd and so on.F

For the 2023 general elections, we must search for the likes of Dr Ifeanyi Odii in our villages, towns and cities and send them to our State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly or even be Governors.