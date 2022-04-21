Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has condemned last Wednesday’s disruption of proceedings before a state High Court sitting in Yenagoa, when a matter involving factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state was on-going before Justice Nayai Aganaba.

He also cautioned politicians against sponsoring terrorism and other criminal acts in the country as preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum.

Speaking separately, during a book launch and reception in honour of the retiring Justice Aganaba, Diri showered encomiums on him, describing him as forthright, fearless, impartial and incorruptible

He said: “We are all gathered to celebrate a man that has given his all to Bayelsa and Nigeria. I have known him before the creation of Bayelsa State as a man who loves his people and his state. He exhibits that on every given occasion. He is a true son of Bayelsa and Ijaw land; a very fearless and incorruptible judge.

“I like to use this occasion to call on politicians to respect judges and the judiciary. Why do we have to put Bayelsa State negatively in the media by storming a court?

“I always advise that we eschew politics of bitterness. We must at all times stand with other organs of government, the judiciary in particular, and ensure that it continues to be the last hope of the common man.

“My brother Justice Aganaba, you came, you saw and you have conquered. We hope this will not be your last service to the state. We are proud of you.”

Speaking separately at the 72nd session of the State Executive Council held at the exco chamber in Yenagoa, he said: “We are appealing to our politicians to eschew criminality, brigandage, and sponsorship of terrorism. We are also appealing to them to play by the rules and uphold decorum in all their activities.”

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, he said: “Only a couple of days ago, an inter-party (APC) matter led to the desecration of our court. Let the political class play by the rule of law and not by the rule of might.

“We are no longer in the brutish era when people use their might to acquire and exercise power. So, the processes must be allowed to run their full course.

“Politicians who have matters in court should allow the courts to determine the outcomes. In any case, the courts here are courts of first instance, which does not preclude your right of appeal. They should allow the courts do their job.”