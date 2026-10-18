Archbishop Ibezim fights back, as Awka Diocese rejects suspension by Primate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Awka Diocesan Board of the Anglican Communion has rejected the purported suspension of the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, by the Primate of All Nigeria, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba.

The dispute has taken a new turn following the Board’s rejection of the Primate’s directive that Ibezim proceed on six months’ compulsory leave to allow an inquiry into allegations against him.

Ndukuba had also appointed the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt Revd Samuel Ezeofor, as supervising bishop of Awka Diocese and coordinating bishop of the Province of the Niger during the period of the purported leave.

However, at an emergency meeting held at the Chapel of Divine Favour, Archbishop’s Palace, Ifite-Awka, the Board said the Primate should not take further action on the matter because cases concerning the dispute were pending in court.

In a communiqué signed by the Diocese’s Lord Chancellor, B.E.I. Nwofor, SAN; Synod Secretary, Ven. K.E.N. Chukwukamma; and Mr Eugene Chukwudi Okonkwo, the Board warned that it could withdraw from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and continue under the Church of England if the Primate and Ezeofor persisted in what it described as unlawful interference in the affairs of Awka Diocese.

The Board said the Primate and Ezeofor should respect the courts where the allegations against Ibezim were pending, arguing that no one was above the law, regardless of position or status.

“They are also aware that it is unlawful and contemptuous to disregard the court and take the law into their hands by actions which have the effect of pre-empting or anticipating the decisions of the court, such as the letter under reference,” the communiqué stated.

Board questions Primate’s authority

The Board argued that neither the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) 2020 nor the Constitution and Regulations of Awka Diocese 2023 authorised the Primate to direct Ibezim to proceed on compulsory leave or appoint another bishop to assume his episcopal responsibilities.

It specifically challenged Ndukuba’s reliance on Section 29(1) of the Church of Nigeria’s Constitution and Canons, saying the provision did not empower him to compel a fellow bishop and archbishop to take leave, hand over his duties or stop officiating in church activities.

The Board also argued that the directive violated Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the presumption of innocence for anyone charged with a criminal offence until proven guilty.

It further alleged that the restriction on Ibezim’s participation in church activities infringed on his right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion under Section 38(1) of the Constitution.

Questions inquiry process

The Board also disputed the Primate’s explanation that the compulsory leave was intended to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the affairs of Awka Diocese and promote peace and reconciliation.

Describing the explanation as a “ruse”, the Board alleged that Ndukuba had previously constituted two panels to investigate allegations against Ibezim but had withheld their reports.

According to the communiqué, the first panel was constituted in a letter dated August 13, 2025, and chaired by Justice Babashola Ogunade, while the second was established in a letter dated June 17, 2026, under the chairmanship of Archbishop Blessing Enyindah.

The Board alleged that the Primate had failed to submit the reports and recommendations to the Episcopal Synod for consideration, as required by Sections 75(3), (4) and (5), and 76(3), (4) and (5) of the Church of Nigeria’s Constitution and Canons.

It said the provisions required the reports to be considered by the Episcopal Synod, with the relevant recommendations subjected to the approval of the Standing Committee and ratification by the General Synod.

Board backs Ibezim, denies financial wrongdoing

The Board affirmed that Ibezim remained the Bishop of Awka Diocese and Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, insisting that he should continue to discharge the duties of his offices.

It also expressed confidence in his integrity, competence, ability and commitment to duty.

“The Board unequivocally affirms that no money of Awka Diocese is missing, stolen, misused, or misappropriated by Archbishop Ibezim. Even the two panels set up by the Primate have not disclosed any indictment of financial misdeed by Archbishop Ibezim,” the communiqué stated.

The Board commended Ibezim for what it described as significant infrastructural development in the diocese and urged him to continue his work without distraction.

It also warned Ezeofor against interfering in the affairs of Awka Diocese, urging him to concentrate on his responsibilities as Bishop of Aguata Diocese.

The Board said it would invoke the law and involve law enforcement agencies if what it described as interference continued.

It further directed all organs of Awka Diocese to remain loyal to Ibezim and continue their lawful activities, warning them against accepting directives from Ezeofor that it considered interference in the diocese’s affairs.

The Board said failure to comply with its directive could attract appropriate sanctions.