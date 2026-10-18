APC PCC mobilizes all 10,000 support groups for Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC has gone all out to galvanize the party’s over 10,000 support groups as part of its grassroots mobilization strategies for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

Consequently, the APC PCC said it has opened an online registration portal for registration and revalidation of support groups membership.

Director of the Support Groups Mobilization Directorate of the 2027 APC-PCC and a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Hon. Silas Agara, announced the launch at the national secretariat of the Tinubu Support Group TSG on Sunday in Abuja.

“Today, we are officially launching our online support group registration portal. The portal goes live today, 17 October 2026, and will remain open for five days, closing on 22 October 2026”, he said.

He asked all groups and volunteer networks working for the President’s re-election to register within that window, “irrespective of whether they have previously registered with the party or another campaign structure.”

According to him, the exercise “will enable us to verify participating groups, understand their geographical spread and organisational capacity, and establish a reliable database for effective coordination and nationwide engagement.”

“I urge every group to take this exercise seriously. Our objective is to build a unified mobilisation structure that is organised, accountable, responsive and prepared for the demands of the campaign ahead,” Agara said.

He described support groups as “a vital link between the party, the campaign organisation and the Nigerian people.”

They “bring together communities, professional associations, interest groups and volunteers, helping to communicate the administration’s policies, explain its achievements and engage citizens on issues that matter to them,” he said.

The directorate’s mandate, he added, is “to coordinate these groups, strengthen their organisational capacity and ensure that their activities complement the broader objectives of the APC presidential campaign.”

Agara said the mobilisation drive is “anchored on the record of the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Over the past three years, President Tinubu has undertaken major economic and institutional reforms aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges and placing Nigeria on a path towards sustainable growth,” he said.

He listed “the removal of the fuel subsidy, the unification of foreign exchange rates, measures to strengthen local government autonomy and comprehensive tax reforms” among the reforms. Agara also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, “which expands access to financing for eligible students,” and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, “designed to broaden access to consumer credit.”

On health, Agara said “the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is supporting efforts to improve service delivery, strengthen primary healthcare and expand access to specialised treatment, including cancer care.

“Our responsibility is to communicate the administration’s achievements accurately, explain its policies clearly and listen to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians,” he said.

He told the groups that “the task ahead is not merely to promote a political message. It is to engage citizens respectfully, provide credible information and demonstrate that the Renewed Hope Agenda can deliver meaningful improvements in their lives.

“Let us take the message to our communities, workplaces, markets and neighbourhoods. Let us build bridges across differences, promote constructive dialogue and mobilise support through credible engagement, service and responsible conduct,” he said.

Agara warned that “the 2027 election will demand organisation, discipline and sustained engagement. Together, let us build a stronger mobilisation platform in support of national development, shared prosperity and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.