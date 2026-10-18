Kebbi Govt slams Malami over UNDP poverty report claim

The Kebbi Government has taken a swipe at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The government faulted the ADC guber candidate’s use of a UNDP poverty report to criticise the APC-led administration in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, slammed Malami at a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He alleged that the former Attorney-General of the Federation was exploiting the report to score political points ahead of the 2027 general elections, rather than offering constructive solutions to the state’s challenges.

Ahmed-BK said one property reportedly ordered for confiscation in Birnin Kebbi in court proceedings involving the former minister could have funded more than 1,000 boreholes across the state.

He said the government acknowledged the economic difficulties and security challenges confronting Nigeria, but accused Malami of politicising the hardship of the people for personal political advantage.

Ahmed-BK expressed surprise that Malami, who served as Attorney-General of the Federation under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, was now using the poverty report to criticise the state government.

According to him, the period covered by the UNDP report included the first term and part of the second term of the Buhari administration, during which Malami held a prominent position.

He alleged that policies and actions during the previous administration contributed to the economic difficulties reflected in the report.

Ahmed-BK also accused Malami of failing to adequately address insecurity in Kebbi during his time in the Federal Government, despite his influential position.

He referred to reports published in June 2025 concerning alleged killings in Tadurga Ward of Zuru Emirate.

“Malami’s reported figure of 200 deaths was subsequently disputed by local security agencies, government officials and the Zuru Emirate Council.

“The subsequent clarifications reportedly put the death toll at fewer than 30. Malami just used the incident for political purposes,” he said.

He accused the former minister of hypocrisy over the relationship between poverty and alleged corruption, citing court proceedings involving the confiscation of properties allegedly linked to him.

Ahmed-BK argued that the allegations and court proceedings involving the former minister should be considered when assessing his criticism of the state’s poverty levels.

He also accused some former public office holders of seeking elective positions to shield themselves from accountability.

On security, Ahmed-BK said the administration of Gov. Nasir Idris had taken several steps to strengthen security and support personnel combating banditry and other violent crimes across the state.

He said the government had procured and donated hundreds of operational vehicles and thousands of motorcycles to security agencies.

“These include the provision of welfare support to soldiers, police officers, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), hunters and vigilante groups.

“The Governor has also visited communities affected by attacks to sympathise with victims, provide relief and assure residents of additional measures to improve security.

“The administration has facilitated the establishment of forward operating bases and other military formations.

“The formations include the 28 Armoured Brigade and Garrison in Birnin Kebbi, the 281 Tank Battalion in Yauri and the 381 Artillery Regiment in Kaoje,” he said.

Ahmed-BK added that the state government was procuring additional armoured platforms to enhance security operations.

On the government’s development agenda, the commissioner listed investments in health, education, road construction, economic empowerment, agricultural support, employment and workers’ welfare among the administration’s priorities.

He said the government had distributed free fertilisers and other farming inputs, provided solar-powered and compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered pumps for wet- and dry-season farming, distributed food items and employed thousands of teachers.

According to him, the administration had improved wages, paid scholarships and provided support for the registration and school fees of students studying within and outside Nigeria, as well as implemented cash-transfer interventions worth billions of Naira.

Ahmed-BK described the administration’s road construction programme as a deliberate effort to addressing longstanding infrastructure deficits, particularly those affecting farmers and commercial activities.

He cited the Koko-Zuru Road as an important agricultural and economic corridor, saying its poor condition over the years had affected the movement of farm produce and other goods.

On solid minerals development, the commissioner said the state government had established a Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and a Solid Minerals Development Agency to regulate the sector, protect the interests of residents and attract investment.

He said the government was in advanced discussions with local and foreign investors, adding that agreements had been signed and credit facilities advanced towards prospective investments.

The commissioner acknowledged that the administration’s efforts had yet to fully address the poverty challenges facing the state.

He argued that the scale of the problems required sustained interventions beyond the government’s first three years in office.

Ahmed-BK called on the people of Kebbi to support the Idris administration, popularly known as Kauran Gwandu.

“I urge the residents to give the administration another term, as continuity will enable ongoing projects and policies to deliver greater benefits to the state,” the commissioner pleaded.