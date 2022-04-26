Instagram celebrity and influencer, Kemera Jacobs, popularly known as Cyn Dixon, is one of the famous models in the new generation who managed to gain more than 300,000 followers on Instagram in less than a year.



Cyn Dixon was born on October 3rd, 2001 in Dallas, Texas in the United States and has great ambitions in international modeling, as she dreams collaborations with her two inspirational models “Rubi Rose & Jayda Wayda” who count millions of fans worldwide.



Due to her popularity with young Americans, Cyn Dixon was able to participate in many music videos and photoshoots for very important brands.



The 21-year-old Cyn Dixon,

also has a passion to dance and has been able to travel to several countries to participate in grandiose events such as the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Trinidad And Tobago, Turk And Caicos, Mexico City and many others



Today even the biggest American stars, models have an eye on Cyn Dixon remarkable and stellar story, which is trending @thecyndixon

and want to work with her as well.



Outside of music, Cyn Dixon in her young age is already taking good care of her mother and getting ready to buy her a big home in one of America’s biggest cities. It is safe to conclude that Cyn Dixon’s mother is very proud of her daughter for giving her a lavish life.

