By Precious Chukwudi

Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has reminded legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent 2Baba Idibia, of the times he (2Baba) lost with his children.

The songwriter and record producer took to his Instagram story to describe a moment he missed in his life.

According to 2Baba, who tagged a video that Cristiano Ronaldo is in, “This got me teary.

“I have lost so many precious times with all my kids and I can’t rewind.

“I am so sad about that. This is truly a wake-up call for me as a Father.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in the video describes a moment with his father and said family is more important to him than the games.