.

—- warns against anti-social vices

Dayo Johnson Akure

The City College, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, in affiliation with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State, has matriculated 265 students in Degree and Post-Graduate Diploma in Education for the 2020/2021 academic session.

They took the Matriculation oath to become undergraduates of the City College, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, which was approved to run Degree programmes in Education courses in affiliation with AAUA

The Vice Chancelllor of AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, while speaking at the College Hall, assured the matriculating students that all the courses on offer were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Represented by the Dean of Education, Prof. Moshood Hassan, the Vice Chancellor cautioned the new students against anti-social vices, saying the institution would not hesitate to determine the studentship of offenders.

Prof lge added that the matriculants have become students of the University, though they will take their lectures at the Mararaba campus of the College.

The Vice Chancelllor added that the curriculum, examinations, grading and supervision of their course work would be diligently carried out by officers of the University.

He urged them to guard their admission jealously, noting that they were among the few chosen after a fair and rigorous screenings of the many candidates who sought admission into the various courses of the Institution.

Prof lge warned that, “This University has zero tolerance for anti-social vices like cultism, indecent dressing, and examination malpractices adding that those caught would be dealt with without fear or favour.

” You are here to learn and acquire skills with which to positively affect the society, therefore, we expect you to be studious and serious.

“We shall cooperate with the Management of the College to ensure that all those that will teach here are qualified and well-motivated.

” We shall also ensure that we pay regular and unscheduled visits to ensure that you are not subjected to exploitation of any kind.”

Earlier, the University Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Arajulu, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, Barr. Grace Babalola administered the Matriculation Oath on the new students.

Arajulu urged the students to adhere strictly at all times to the oath.

Present at the ceremony were the Director of the University’s Institute of Education, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa; Proprietor of the College, Pastor Amu Idogho; Provost, Mr. Edet Nkereuwem; Registrar, Mr. Idika Erukpe; Bursar, Mrs. Beatrice Soyink, and the Director of Degree Programmes, Mr. Mark Akagu, among other dignitaries. End

[2:03 pm, 18/04/2022] Dayo Johnson : 2023 : It’s time for active politics, change the mantra, Ondo SDP chairman charges youths

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Social Democratic party SDP has charged Nigerian youths to be part of the decision-making process of the country through their involvement in active politics.

Chairman of the party in Ondo state, Hon. Stephen Adewale gave the charge while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Adewale said that ” Nigeria is what it is today because the youths have been sidelined and made to suffer economically and educationally by the older generation”.

” Time has come for the youths to actively participate in politics so as to change the mantra and be part of the paddlers of the nation’s canoe.

“I wish to encourage the youths at this moment, to be partakers in decision making process of our fatherland and paddlers of the nation’s canoe by getting involved in politics, given our strength and intellectual potential.

The partys state Secretary, Bola Aina, said that the doors of the has been opened to well-meaning Nigerian youth who wish and believe that the country will improve.

Aina pointed out that the party was revalidating and recruiting new members.

“We’re revalidating and recruiting new members for correct and adequate data records, which will, of course, make the party much more viable than previously. “

The party youth leader, Mr. Adeola Fasua, pledged to do everything in his power to recruit result-oriented youth into the party’s fold.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of SDP in Akure South Local Government, Bobade Omotade has pledged his support to the Adewale-led leadership, promising to work hand in hand with them to move the party ahead.

Omotade said that “I want to on behalf of my executives, the SDP members in Akure South Local Government and myself, warmly congratulate the new state executives on their emergence at the State Congress.

He added that ” I want to say that we have never had it this good at the party. I have listened to the Chairman and the Secretary and your vision for the party is quite inspiring. We are indeed proud to be part of this new SDP in Ondo State.