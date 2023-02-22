Lessel college signs MoU with Ajasin varsity, to award degrees

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Lessel College of Education, Lessel, in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, has won the rights to run Degree programmes in education related courses in affiliation with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

The development is sequel to a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the University.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, warned the College not to go against the terms of the agreement and to protect the integrity of the certificates of the Institution.

Prof. Ige said that by the MoU, students of the College running Degree programmes have become undergraduates of the University.

He added that the University would be responsible for their admission, screening, examinations, and award of Certificates.

The VC warned that periodic checks and impromptu visits would be paid to the affiliated College and that the agreement would be determined without hesitation if the College is found wanting.

“We take the integrity of our certificates very seriously and we will not hesitate to terminate this agreement if you are found compromising it.

” Officers of the University will be visiting you from time to time to check on your adherence to the terms of the agreement.

“With this agreement, the students will be undergraduates of the University; therefore, their admission, examinations and certificates will be subjected to our screening and verification.

”Speaking earlier, the acting Director of the University’s Institute of Education, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa, had informed the gathering that inspection visits were paid to the college to ascertain its suitability for the affiliation and readiness to run degree programmes in education related courses.

Owolewa said that the University Senate approved the affiliation after considering the reports of the visits and ascertaining the suitability of the college for the agreement.

In his remark, the Provost of Lessel College of Education, Mr. Austin Ortiv, pledged to abide by the terms of the agreements, uphold the integrity of AAUA’s certificate and appreciated the University Senate for approving the affiliation and looked forward to the deepening of the working relationship between the College and the University.

The event was witnessed by the two Deputy Vice-Chancellors of the University, Prof. Adebisi Daramola (Adminstration), and Prof. Olusegun Akinwumi (Academic), as well as the Registrar, Mr. Olugbenga Arajulu; Bursar, Mr. Tobi Orina FCA; University Librarian, Dr. Oluyemisi Olorunfemi; and the Dean of Education, Prof. Moshood Hassan, among other officers.

The Provost of Lessel College was accompanied to the event by the liaison Officer, Mr. Olusegun Ogunleye.