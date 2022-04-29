By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut, her husband, close family members, aides and some journalists, on Thursday, escaped death when irate youths held them hostage at Namu village, Qua’an Pan local government area of the Plateau State, blocking the only thoroughfare leading to Lafia and Jos, taking the people hostage for hours.

The Senator was in Namu to commission her project — the only ICT Centre/public e-library — to give students access to online registration of examinations as well as meet other educational needs.

Qua’an Pan, among the most rural local government area in the Plateau South Senatorial zone, lacks basic facilities, and access to ICT for any online registration.

Those who can afford it to travel many kilometers to other local government areas with such a facility.

Dadu’ut and others, including officials of the Universal Basic Education, UBEC, State government officials, the traditional institution which had the Long Goemai, Long Kwo, the Head of Namu town, and other traditional rulers had concluded the event and were on their way when they ran into the multiple roadblocks mounted by the youths.

While some vehicles turned back, those of the Senator and the journalists were blocked from turning.

Some journalists were rough handled as they tried to escape.

The journalists’ vehicle and the pilot vehicle in her entourage were vandalized, but the Senator who was taken hostage for hours by the youths was rescued and whisked away from the scene by security personnel.

The cause

It was gathered that trouble started at the time the Senator’s event was taking place.

Some security personnel stormed the community to pick up some youths for questioning over yet-to-be ascertained matter and this did not go down well with the youths.

They complained that it had been the trend, and as their Senator was around the vicinity, they insisted she ensured the youths are returned to the community before she could leave.

It would be recalled that the locality is facing a serious security threat as kidnapping takes place frequently.

At the time of this report, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on the town.