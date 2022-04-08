–— It’s a deserved feat, Senatorial hopeful, Ajipe

A new state executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), in Ondo state, led by Prince Leke Adegbite of Radio Nigeria has been sworn in.

Adegbite, was the immediate past state Secretary of the union.

He was sworn in at the NUJ Press Centre, Akure, alongside other members to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

Other executive members sworn in include Hakeem Gbadamosi of the Nigerian Tribune as the Vice Chairman, Ngozi Aduloju as the Assistant Secretary, Fatima Muraina of the Hope Newspaper as the Treasurer, and Lawani Arinmola as the Financial secretary.

Elections of the state Secretary and Ex- Officials of the union were scheduled for a later date.

The swearing ceremony was performed by the NUJ President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo represented by his vice president, B zone, Mrs Ronke Afebioye- Samo, under the supervision of a legal professional, Iyiola Afolabi.

Isiguzo, urged the new executive to be magnanimous in victory.

He also urged the new Chairman to reach out to all parties and be a leader of all members regardless of who they supported during the election process.

In his remark, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC , Comrade Sunday Adeleye, promised that the labour Union would continue to support NUJ in all its activities.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite promised to prioritize welfare and training for all members.

Adegbite also promised to reposition the Union to be more enviable and become a union that all members would be proud of.

Meanwhile, a leading Ondo North Senatorial aspirant, Chief Alex Ajipe has congratulated the newly elected executive members of NUJ Ondo state chapter as they take over the mantle of leadership.

Ajipe described the feat as well deserved and urged them to live up to expectations of members of the union and by extension Ondo state people.

He is optimistic the new NUJ executive team led by Prince Leke Adegbite will excel in their new task.

The Senatorial hopeful however prayed for wisdom and God’s protection for the team as they lead the noble professionals in Ondo State.

