If you’re an experienced trader in the world of cryptocurrency then you’ll know all about the volatility the market offers. One day your portfolio will be up 50% but the next day it has come crashing back down.

Whilst big drops in price are often common it doesn’t mean that the project has failed. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) are great examples of this. All three made a lot of money for many of their backers before a massive sell-off. After the fear had faded, the projects began to stabilise and climb in price again.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most famous cryptocurrencies in existence. If you haven’t invested in crypto there’s a good chance you’ve still heard of DOGE. If you had bought Dogecoin at any time between 2013 and 2020 you would have likely not seen your investment move at all. By 2021, the price of DOGE rose by 8000% between January and May, thanks to the meme coin movement. When the price goes up the price usually comes straight back down and this has been the case with Dogecoin. Since reaching $0.73 in May 202, the price of DOGE has been on a steady decline with ups and downs along the way. Currently valued at just $0.18, Dogecoin could be about to begin another climb up the charts.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the one cryptocurrency that could be named the big dipper. The meme coin giant has seen more price swings than many of the other major tokens in the game. If you had been lucky enough to buy SHIB when it first launched in August 2020 then you could have made multiple millions of dollars very easily. Just a year later, SHIB had grown by 74 million%.

Many believe that Shiba Inu is a terrible investment and advise to stay well clear. However, every time Elon Musk tweets or shares a photo of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki, the price of SHIB seems to move upwards. As a result of this, if you can buy and sell at the optimum time you can make a lot of money with Shiba Inu.

Seesaw Protocol

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is the latest cryptocurrency to experience the highs and lows of the market. Having been locked in its presale for nearly three months, the price of SSW was increasing every day. Once the presale holders received their tokens it was inevitable that a major sell-off would begin.

Seesaw Protocol appears to have bottomed out as the price is now up nearly 200% over the last 24 hours. The team have used funds raised from the presale to buy back $19,000 worth of SSW tokens which have been burned to deflate the total supply and therefore increase the value of each token. It looks as if many of the presale investors have taken profits and are now reinvesting back into SSW.

Built on the BNB Chain, Seesaw Protocol will eventually allow you to bridge between the BNB, Ethereum and Polygon networks to optimise speed and cost for your transactions. SSW should see a price rise now that likely investors can see that the project is legitimate.

