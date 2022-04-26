By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (South East Asia), HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti (Chinyereugo1, Ezeudo1), Tuesday, emphasized that the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction would lay to rest agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and other forms of agitations across the South East region of the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Igbo Monarch called on the political class and indeed Nigerians, to give Ndigbo a sense of belonging by accepting and voting a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election.

The Monarch, who described the South East region as the economic hub of the nation, added that a President of South East extraction would not only boost the economic base of Nigeria, but also, build bridges of unity, reconcilation and progress across regions of the country.

The statement read in part: “Let’s give such group of persons a sense of belongs and they will reunite and can amend the broken bridges of unity across the country.

With this, I believe that the leaders of the separatist groups will put aside their agitations and move on.

“The South Eastern part of Nigeria is bleeding in tears asking Nigerians to give them a sense of belonging or better still, let them go. Economically, socially and morally South East has been the economic hub of the country, not minding its obvious challenges.

“Why is it difficult for Nigerians to unanimously give a chance to an

experienced South Easterner (Igbo extraction) to manage the position of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria?

“Statistically speaking, South Eastern part of Nigeria has never failed Nigerians and my question is, what is the particular reason that maybe adduced by any region or group of persons to want to deny Ndigbo this golden opportunity aimed at the Presidency.

“A South Easterner has handled the position of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Justice of Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Majority and minority leaders of Nigeria senate etc. Did they fail Nigerians?

“Why again would people say that Igbo are not capable of handling the position of the President in Nigeria?

“Socially, Igbo make up to 80% number of the total population of Nigerians in diaspora; Igbo contribute about 80% to the Nigeria’s economy today, Igbo do not segregate, they build homes in every city they find themselves both in Nigeria and beyond.

“Fellow Nigerians, it’s either now or never. Stand with justice, equity and fairness so that peace, unity and progress will constantly prevail in our nation Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria