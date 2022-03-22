By Ndahi Marama

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Monday rejected the naming of two blocks of hostel in his honour, at the state-owned Polytechnic, Ramat Polytechnic, in Maiduguri.



Zulum was at the polytechnic to commission the hostels for 1,500 students, renovated and reequipped by the State’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, using funds internally generated from the Polytechnic’s commercial activities.



The twin-project was named “Engr. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum male students’ hostel” but soon as it was announced, Zulum out rightly declined, saying “No, no, I will not allow any project named after me while I am in office. It should be after my tenure of office.”

Also while reading a plaque he unveiled to commemorate the commissioning, Governor Zulum skipped the part his name was mentioned and instead said, “In commemoration of the commissioning of… male students’ hostel”.



Governor Zulum however paid glowing tribute to the Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Dr. Babagana Mallambe Mustapha for remarkable turnaround of the Polytechnic’s fortunes.



The Polytechnic has been under the Commissioner’s direct supervision since September 2021, when Governor Zulum suspended management of the school.

