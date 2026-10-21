Osun Rainbow Coalition: APC, Accord, PDP leaders join Adeleke on Tinubu campaign

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC, the Accord and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Osun State have united as part of a rainbow coalition to back President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 bid.

Consequently, the state chapter of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council is has now been slated for inauguration in Osogbo on Thursday.

The Osun State Coordinator of the council, Governor Ademola Adeleke, said the state body will comprise a bipartisan list of political leaders and office holders. His position was contained in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The APC list is led by a former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande. It also names Senators Iyiola Omisore, Ajibola Basiru, Jide Omoworare and Sola Adeyeye, Hon. Yinka Ajayi, Otunba Titilayo Ponnle, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, Engr. Akintunde Adegboye, Engr. Mumini Olabanji, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and Rt. Hon. Foluke Etteh.

The Accord and PDP side includes Prof. Wale Oladipo, Prince Kola Adewusi, Erelu Olusola Obada, Dr. Olu Alabi and Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, alongside Accord members of the National Assembly, among them Senator Lere Oyewumi and Hon. Bamidele Salam. Both sides bring their party structures. The APC list carries members of the state executive, led by Hon. Taju Lawal, Hon. Kamoru Alao and Hon. Femi Kujembola, while the Accord and PDP list has its own party executive members.

The council also draws on candidates for the 2027 elections. The APC list has 12 National Assembly candidates, among them Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi, Barr. Kunle Adegoke and Hon. Wole Oke, and 26 House of Assembly candidates. Accord has National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates on its own lists.

Former lawmakers from both parties are included, among them Senator Sunday Fajinmi and Senator Mudashir Husain for the APC, and Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf and Hon. Debo Ayinde for Accord, as are former members of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The local government chairpersons of both parties are also on the council, with 31 names on each party’s list. The statement adds two lists of “critical stakeholders”, one for each side, made up of former officials, professors, chiefs and party leaders.