Ebola Scare: NEMA DG urges calm, warns against contact with suspected cases

…Says confirmed FCT patient isolated as authorities intensify contact tracing

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has urged Nigerians to remain calm and observe preventive measures following the reported confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Umar warned against panic, misinformation and stigmatisation, saying the patient had been isolated and was receiving medical care, while contact tracing and surveillance continued.

In a public advisory, the NEMA chief called for increased public awareness and cooperation with health officials, stressing that early detection and responsible behaviour were critical to preventing further transmission.

She said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in collaboration with the FCT Health Services Secretariat and other relevant agencies, were leading the response.

According to her, NEMA remained prepared to provide coordination and emergency support within the country’s emergency management framework as required.

“Our most important message to Nigerians is: remain calm, remain vigilant and follow official health advice. There is no need for panic,” she said.

How Nigerians can avoid infection

Umar said Ebola could spread through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person who was ill, as well as through contaminated materials.

She urged Nigerians to observe personal hygiene and take precautions against possible exposure.

She advised citizens to wash their hands frequently with soap and running water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, while avoiding direct contact with the bodily fluids of anyone suspected of having the disease.

The NEMA director-general also cautioned against unsafe contact with wild animals, including handling dead animals. She warned against touching or preparing the bodies of people suspected of dying from Ebola, saying such bodies should be handled by trained health authorities to minimise the risk of transmission.

Umar further advised anyone who developed symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting or diarrhoea after possible exposure to seek medical guidance immediately.

Contact tracing, public cooperation critical

The NEMA chief identified public cooperation as essential to containing the disease, urging anyone approached by contact-tracing teams to provide accurate information and comply with instructions from public health officials.

She also warned against spreading unverified reports, noting that rumours, misinformation and stigmatisation could undermine efforts to contain the outbreak.

“For official advice or to report a suspected case, the NCDC toll-free number is 6232,” she said.

Nigeria’s 2014 experience offers hope

Umar recalled Nigeria’s successful containment of Ebola in 2014, saying the experience demonstrated the importance of early detection, effective contact tracing, responsible public behaviour and coordinated action among relevant institutions.

She assured Nigerians that NEMA would continue to support the national response as required while strengthening public awareness and emergency preparedness.

The advisory comes amid concern over the reported Ebola case in the FCT, with vigilance, timely reporting of suspected infections and adherence to official health guidance expected to remain central to efforts to prevent further spread.

Umar urged Nigerians to stay informed through credible official channels, protect themselves and cooperate with authorities to safeguard public health.