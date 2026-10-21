Ebola: Edo urges calm, compliance with safety guidelines

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State Government has urged residents to remain calm and comply with public health guidelines following reports of a confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, made the call on Wednesday during a press briefing on the reported case.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Eighemherio Ikhumosa, Oshiomhole said the state government was monitoring developments in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

He described the development as a serious public health concern, adding that the ministry was engaging relevant health agencies and partners to strengthen preparedness and response measures.

The commissioner advised residents to avoid contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of infected persons, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, and use appropriate alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

He also warned against handling the personal belongings of confirmed cases without proper protective measures.

Oshiomhole urged anyone who developed symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache or muscle pain, particularly after possible exposure to the virus, to seek immediate medical attention and follow the guidance of health professionals.

He further cautioned residents against spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic or undermine public health efforts.

The commissioner urged the public to remain vigilant, stay calm and adhere to preventive measures as health authorities monitor the situation.