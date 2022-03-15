.

Dr Prosper Igboeli, a gynaecologist, has attributed early menopause in young women to health issues and genetic reasons.

Igboeli said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He, however, advised young women who experienced early menopause to take a look at their genetic pool, health issues for the causes and possible remedies.

According to him, menopause occurs between 48 and 55 years.

Menopause is the transition period in a woman’s life when her ovaries stop producing eggs, her body produces less estrogen and progesterone, and menstruation becomes less frequent, eventually stopping altogether.

He noted that menopause was a state in womanhood when menstruation ceased, marking the end of the reproductive life of a woman.

“It means that the ovaries stop making hormones and periods stop at a younger age,’’ Igboeli said.

Igboeli explained that “premature menopause is the loss of the functions of the ovaries before the age of 40 and it is mostly caused by primary ovarian failure.

“Due to certain health and genetic conditions, younger women have started experiencing menopause before their time.

“In cases where the mother experiences menopause early, the daughter is likely to also experience it when she reaches the age when her mother experienced it,’’ he said.

Igboeli disclosed that premature menopause could also be induced as a result of frequent treatments of certain diseases such as cancer.

The gynaecologist said that symptoms of menopause such as periods of feeling heat leading to excessive sweating, known as hot flashes, were common initial symptoms.

According to him, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly could help manage menopause symptoms.

He added that physical symptoms include sleep disturbances, feeling of anxiety, irritability, experiencing difficulty in concentrating and depression.

“The woman may also experience wrinkling of the skin as well as sexual dysfunction, although these symptoms become brief after a while.’’

The gynaecologist said that hormone replacement therapy could be used for women who were experiencing severe cases of menopause.

He added that women who had gone through early menopause had the option of Assisted Reproductive Technique, a method used to achieve pregnancy by artificial or partial means.

“They are also hormones used in the therapy of early menopause known as dietary estrogens,’’ he said.

Igboeli, therefore, advised women who were experiencing early menopause to help themselves by improving on their diet and not to despair.

Vanguard News Nigeria