Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) organized a 3-week training for 30 teachers in Lagos state to equip them with digital skills that will improve their learning strategies.

The project which was tagged: Teach Beta, was held for 3 weekends. The initiative, Teach Beta is aimed at equipping teachers with innovative learning strategies and digital education solutions to promote teaching, learning outcomes and emotional intelligence.

The project was birthed by the 2021 CYFI Education team – Obasanjo Fajemirokun, Blossom Egbude, Dahunsi Praise and Samuel Jackson.

As a way of bridging the technology gap in the education sector, the TeachBeta project by CYFI exposed the teachers to teaching methodologies and strategies with the optimization of various technological skills.

The participants were taught how to use visual aids and digital teaching tools like Google learning tools, Microsoft Office package applications on personal computers and mobile devices.

During the closing ceremony which was held on the March 18, one of the team members, Obasanjo Fajemirokun explained that the goals of the project was achieved through the generous donation of the US consulate Lagos, Lagos education district 4, US consulate mentor – Kendra Miller, CYFAN education mentors and CYFI executives and partners.

Obasanjo stated that: “We are also providing online tech support post-projects. We’ve provided free online courses for these teachers. Also, over the last 3 weekends, we took statistics and we found out in our data that 60% of the teachers now have good knowledge about IT and cybersecurity. Moreover, 90% of the participants can adopt the strategies taught.”

One of the CYFAN education mentors, Niyi Oladokun said: “TeachBeta project is just the starting point, we won’t stop here. We should see what is possible and better equip ourselves in the way and manner that we would be the right tools in the hands of these children. Let’s help them find the right thing. We keep learning. We need to continue to learn and that’s the best way we can achieve greatness.

“Teachers are in a strategic position to help us create the kind of future we want for these kids. We are aware that some of the students in school have learned terrible things, now, the onus falls on teachers to learn helpful tips to ensure they are on the right path.”

Niyi urged participants to continue to embrace creativity, innovation, and helpful skills.

A teacher and TeachBeta Beneficiary, Oyeleke from Lagos State City College applauded the initiative.

In his words: “The team has been so wonderful. It served as an eye-opener and helped us learn more. It has also helped me know better on dealing with teachers and students. The component of PowerPoint has also really helped. Especially if you don’t have access to the computer, with your phone you can achieve much more.”

Hassan Abiodun, who doubles as a school principal said: “When I got to the program and I was told it was for the teacher. I embraced it. I realized that I can use my phone beyond my imagination. I could create so many things with my ordinary phone. We also discussed Emotional Intelligence because no matter how good you are, you need feedback.”

Motunrayo, a mathematics teacher from Aje Senior Secondary School, Sabo Yaba stated that the training has been insightful.

“The experience has been so great. When the invite was brought to our school, I was looking forward to the project. The experience from the first day has been a great one. I can prepare a complete class with PowerPoint on my phone. Learning about cyber security and emotional intelligence has helped me do better with my students.”

While giving the vote of thanks, the President of CYFAN, Olusola Owonikoko commended the participants for the zeal they have shown in learning more about their profession. He urged them to apply all they have learned during the training.

“It is so encouraging to see passionate teachers who are willing to learn to be more efficient. I applaud you for choosing to join in this training and for your determination to finish well. You will be helping us achieve our goals for this initiative when you apply all you have learned here in your teaching strategies.”