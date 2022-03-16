The founding DG, Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, governors forum and DG Saraki Nigeria campaign Organization, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has called on the 36 governors, Leaders across boards, critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project to prevail on Nigeria and rescue her from total collapse.

Earl Onaiwu made this call on Wednesday in a press statement.

“Our dear country is in a state of near-collapse. The power grids are down, there is fuel scarcity in the country, diesel is almost unaffordable right now. Aviation fuel is almost out of the reach of those in the aviation sector, ASUU is on strike, our students are at home due to the strike, nearly all sector of the economy is in comatose.

“I am using this medium to call on our traditional rulers, religious leaders, the National Assembly, Governors from across board, leaders and all lovers of Nigeria to help prevail on President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to take urgent measures before this country collapses before 2023, Osaro said.

The former DG of the PDP governors forum warned that if nothing genuine is done to arrest the situation, the country might be heading towards a failed state.

“The situation is clearly bad and in sharp contrast to every available indices to suggest for a developing country. This is not playing politics, I am genuinely worried and concerned about the ugly situation we face presently” Mr Onaiwu added.

The DG Saraki Nigeria Campaign Organization noted that fuel queues like never seen before in the history of Nigeria has lingered for about 4weeks and has nearly collapsed the economy , and also extending into the aviation sector with the unavailability of the Jet A1 fuel.

“ Look around you and what you see is a country on a steady decline. The APC led government seems to be helpless about the situation. It is clear that Nigeria is on auto-pilot and lacks healthy direction as the people who swore to the constitution to uphold the country are evidently asleep” Earl Osaro Onaiwu concluded