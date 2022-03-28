.

Internet Protocol Television, IPTV, an internet cable pay-TV is set to debut in Nigeria to the excitement of millions of Nigeria’s pop-culture youths.

In a statement signed by the Public Communications consultant to LGC Media, Phrank Shaibu, the presentation will hold on March 31, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment will chair the event.

IPTV Technology is a creation and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. (LGC) in partnership with FNIK Media Inc. and some Nigerian investors.

“This is in response to the clarion call by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the economic initiative of the Federal Government by mobilizing FDI to the country”, LGC said.

Three IPTV products will be unveiled: Home Device package – for home and office use; LGCMoba – the App device for mobile users; Hotel package – for hotels and institutions with multiple outlets.

The packages come with top channels in news, entertainment, sports, music, lifestyle, kids, movies, religion/faith, and many more.

“The beautiful thing about this product is that the rain or weather does not affect its performance like it does to satellite television and sports lovers, particularly football enthusiasts have their favourite Premiership, Laliga and Italian League matches on full HD.”

The number of channels range from 50 to 5,000+ and are designed with the audience in mind in terms of variety of content, pricing, entertainment, installation and flexibility with a subscription.

Vanguard News Nigeria