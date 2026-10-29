Imo West: South-East Youths congratulate Okorocha, urge Uzodimma to respect the ruling

Senator Rochas Okorocha

By Chinedu Adonu

The South-East Youths Stakeholders Forum has congratulated former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, following a Federal High Court judgment declaring him the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary for Imo West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The forum also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the court’s directives and take the necessary steps to recognise Okorocha as the party’s candidate for the district.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to stop presenting himself as the APC candidate for the Imo West senatorial election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The court held that evidence before it established that Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast during the APC senatorial primary conducted on May 18, 2026, which was monitored by INEC.

It consequently directed the APC to submit Okorocha’s name to the electoral commission as its candidate for the election.

The ruling followed a legal challenge by Okorocha against Uzodimma’s recognition as the party’s candidate. INEC’s previously reported official results had listed Uzodimma as the winner of the primary, a position Okorocha contested in court.

Reacting to the judgment, the forum described the development as significant and expressed confidence that the rule of law would prevail in resolving political disputes.

In a statement made available to journalists, the chairman of the forum’s Imo State chapter, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwosu, said respect for judicial decisions remained fundamental to democracy, justice, peace and political stability.

The forum called on INEC to take the necessary steps to implement the judgment in accordance with the court’s directives and applicable laws.

It also appealed to Uzodimma and his supporters to respect the ruling, embrace reconciliation and work towards a united APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the group, unity, mutual understanding and collective commitment among party leaders and stakeholders are essential to strengthening the APC and advancing its electoral objectives.

The forum further reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising youths across the South-East in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC candidates in future elections.

It urged party leaders and stakeholders in Imo State to set aside their differences and work together in the interest of the party.