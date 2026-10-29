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October 29, 2026

Vanguard staff discovers expired NAFDAC certification on Custard Pie

Vanguard staff discovers expired NAFDAC certification on Custard Pie

By Efe Onodjae

A Vanguard staff member has raised concerns over food safety after discovering that the NAFDAC certification of a WAO Custard Pie bought from a shop in Lagos had expired.

The staff member said the discovery was made while verifying the product’s NAFDAC registration number on the agency’s official portal before consumption.

The verification result identified the manufacturer as Dreamers Food Limited and listed December 11, 2024, as the certification’s expiry date.

The portal displayed a warning: “Product certification has expired.”

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