



The Niger State Government says over100 rape cases were recorded in the state in 2021.

Mrs Mary Yisa, Director, Planning, Research and Statistic, Ministry of Women Affair and Social Development, Niger, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

She spoke on the sideline of a road show organised by the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MinDiver) project on Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Niger State.

Yisa said that just a few violators out of the number of cases had been prosecuted while others were still pending in court due to protocol.

She said that rape cases and incidences of violence and abuses had been on the increase in the state, adding that the Executive Governor’s wife, Mrs Amina Bello, had set up a committee to address GBV issues in the state.

“Niger State Government has been tackling GBV, such as rape, mental and physical violence, emotional abuse among others in the state.

“The committee comprises of judiciary, NGOs, stakeholders, police among others are making efforts to ensure GBV is mitigated in the state.

“We have both female and male lawyers that are ready to take up rape cases and other abuses free in case victims violated do not have money to hire lawyers.

“We have active service lines that victims can call and report cases of abuse.

“The service lines are 08073438033 and 08034531239. It is time for women and girls to start speaking. No more dying in silence.

“The Judiciary, the Force, NGOs among others are now supporting in the fight against GBV in the state,” she said.

She said that five ways to end GBV include empowering girls and women with education and livelihood skills, changing gender norms and social attitudes, educating boys and men on respect for women’s right.

Others are raising global awareness as well as law reforms and strengthening of institution.



Vanguard News Nigeria