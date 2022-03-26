Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Joshua Abiola James is a prolific Nigerian songwriter & musician, born and bred in Lagos, eminently known as ‘JAYTIME’.

He’s a fabulous fast rising musician with immense musical prowess, his tentacles cuts across fascinating genre of music with a compendium of contemporary style, Rap, dancehall, R&B and Afrobeat in the bid to better expedite and promulgate African music to the world!

To further establish his essence in the music industry due to his versatility and tenacity, he released a mind-blowing single that disrupted the musical space positively; titled ‘ KISS N TELL’ Featuring an A-List Nigerian artist. This hit rocked several radio frequencies due to its peculiarity.

Sequel to the aforementioned, he released another hit single that took over the musical ambit rapidly, which in turn registered his presence fully amidst his counterparts.

In order to whet our appetites, he came up with another resounding hit titled ‘Never Say Never’. ‘Winning is the nature of the Game’ Never retreat nor repel for the best is yet to emerge’. Man’s capacity to succeed is dependent on his resilience for greatness’.

The melodious lyrics ‘Never say Never’ by ‘Jaytime’ was conceptualised on the premise of vigour and self sufficiency. Ability to be pushful in order to surmount several impediments is the major essence of the song.

As the chorus implies Owonikoko ‘Money is pivotal’. 80% of human needs revolve around money which drives home a very strong message that life becomes meaningless once basic needs cannot be achieved. Which is why the ‘Never say Never’ is the first track from his EP. A carefully woven masterpiece!