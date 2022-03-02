National Directorate of Employment, NDE has yesterday in Port Harcourt flagged-off its Enterprise Financial Counseling Clinic, designed by EFCC to capture 850 graduates in 17 states of the Southern region of the country.

Director General of the Directorate Mallam Abubakar Fikpo explained that the programme is designed to sensitize graduates on the realities of the Nigerian labour market and encourage them to opt for self employment option as a career path.

The NDE Chief spoke through the State Coordinator, Mrs Maureen Okeji.

“A total of 850 graduates are targeted for training at 50 participants per state in 17 states of the Federation”.

“The objective is to sensitize them on the realities of the Nigerian labour market and encourage them to opt for self employment as career path. To counsel them to choose the type of business that fits their interest, skills and competence, to help them properly conceptualize their chosen business into feasible business ideas and draw up an appropriate business plan that have the capability of being funded by a financial Institution”

The NDE Chief further noted that the Directorate plans to link participants to relevant stakeholders having the wherewithal to assist them in funding their viable projects.

Also speaking at the event, Rivers State head of department, Small Scale Enterprise of NDE Mrs Barimala Silvia told participants that the Directorate’s job is to show them how to create jobs for themselves and urged them to pay rapt attention to the training.

” You are not here to waste your time. Pay rapt attention to everything that will be taught and use it. Receive the training with all your heart and think about what you can do with it. I assure you this will be your best week.”

A participant, Warmate Sokeipirila who spoke on behalf of others thanked the Federal Government and the Directorate for the opportunity and promised to make the best use of the opportunity.