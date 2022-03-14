My movie was a game changer for everyone – Judith Audu

• ‘Why I abandoned diplomatic service for film making’

By Florence Amagiya

Judith Audu is a multiple award-winning filmmaker and actress. She holds a certificate in directing from the London Film Academy, a master’s degree in public and international affairs from University of Lagos and B.A. in French also from University of Lagos. In 2019, she won the Best Nollywood Female Filmmaker and Best Director from Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. In 2021, she also received a recognition award for her production from Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. In this chat, Audu talks about her debut in the industry, her dreams of becoming a diplomat, the challenges and many awards.

Excerpts:

You have won lots of awards for movie productions; how did your career in making movies begin?

My career in producing movies began in 2014 after I created my production company, Judith Audu Productions. We kicked off by partnering our friends to create a short film on domestic violence titled, ‘Not Right’, that went on to get screened in several film festivals and also got several nominations and was used as an advocacy video in several NGOs against domestic violence.

It also attracted a TV crew from Poland who came to do a documentary on me for five days. They wanted to know me. After that, we went on to partner friends again to create our first feature film titled, ‘Just Not Married’.

The movie was a game changer for everyone involved in making it – we were screened at one of the biggest film festivals in the world, the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 – and a lot changed after that as it became a stamp on my pedigree as a good film maker and that became my transition into becoming one of Nollywood top producers. I have since gone on to be part of several top Nollywood projects, and, like the saying goes, the rest is history.

You have won a lot of awards all these years. What do they mean to you?

In the beginning, winning awards came as a sign that people were actually watching and noticing me. My very first nomination for best actress came as a big surprise, then it became a validation that I was on the right track when I diversified into producing and then directing.

What it does is challenge me to constantly elevate the standard of my work and not settle for less. A lot of people draw strength from the things we do, so we always have to show it can be done and quality can be achieved if you have a standard and reputation to protect. I cherish all my awards as they have a way of letting me know we are doing well.

We all need that pat on the back sometimes and, when your own recognizes you, it does something great within you and provokes you to want to do more, it is priceless to say the least and I cherish it.

With your degrees, you could have been anything including becoming an Ambassador of Nigeria to any nation; why did you choose acting as a career?

This is the same question I have always asked myself! At the beginning, it started as an intentional act of building a career to becoming a diplomat, but passion brought me into the entertainment industry and has had me glued with its claws ever since.

In every trade, the beginnings are always challenging. Tell us a little about the challenges you have been through.

To be honest, my beginning was not challenging. The challenge is sustenance, being consistent and remaining relevant, getting funds for project by project and reinventing oneself. Staying relevant is hard and being a filmmaker in Nigeria is not easy as we don’t really have that enabling environment to make productions easy, so getting funds is hard, shooting film itself is always a miracle as the environment always throws things at you to frustrate the process but we always find a way to make things work.

What has kept you on this path?

To be honest, it is passion and the love for this craft; and it is my happy place! Nothing gives me joy than seeing a script being brought to life, it feels so fulfilling, and makes you forget all the stress quickly.

Looking back now with all the accolades, would you say it was worth the time and effort?

Yes, it is worth it when I hear stories of the impact and changes it has brought to people. I am happy when I watch the finished product and how some of them have provoked conversations.

It makes it all worth it, we try to also mentor young filmmakers and put them through and eventually see these young filmmakers become top filmmakers makes me so very fulfilled and happy.

Has there been anytime you had wished you did something else?

Yes, several times I had wished I was an Ambassador or work in a multinational company. And this happens every time I am frustrated and cannot get funds to shoot a movie. It is so difficult being a filmmaker and we do not get paid enough for the troubles.

What is your advice to upcoming producers and actors?

My advice is that they should equip themselves with knowledge; there are materials to read online if they cannot afford to go to a film school, they can also learn on the job. You become better in doing and doing again and again; they should know about the industry and be current. They should have patience and know that the industry is not an easy place.

This is not a place for a lazy person, there are no short cuts. If you are here just for the glam and fame, think again. The currency in the industry is in the network and connection you have, so build a tribe as you work. You have to be highly disciplined and professional in all your dealings and know that talent is never, never enough, be patient and use your wait time to plan how to be intentional and work smart. Know that everyone builds their paths, what works for A may not work for you.

So, create your path as we are all here for different reasons, don’t lose yourself in trying to become someone else, always stand by your truth and be true to yourself. This path is not an easy one but you have to keep pushing, be consistent, be persistent and find a way to make things happen, learn to collaborate with like minds and know that whatever can be imagined can be actualized.

What do you think government should do to help movie makers and the entertainment industry function better?

Government needs to create an enabling environment for filmmakers so we are not usually harassed when filming even after getting film permits. They should create more film funds with realistic projections for filmmakers. Getting funds to make standard productions is always a challenge for filmmakers, if we can access a fund with realistic projections it would help.

How have you managed all these and the home front?

I try to find a balance and priorities.

What are you currently working on and what should we expect from Judith Audu Productions?

Our last movie, The Sessions, will soon be available on a streaming platform. It has been doing festival rounds and I really cannot wait for everyone to see it. The movie is filled with so much social issues like effects of a dysfunctional home on children, marriage issues, women empowerment, domestic violence and more.

We are also working on a documentary where we will be using an all-female crew yet again, we will be doing an expose on an issue that may be the answer to a lot of women problems; it will be shot in four states in Nigeria. We are also presently sourcing for funds and collaborations to bring our amazing slates of films to life and really looking forward to getting an investor soon as I am super excited with our line-up.

What wouldn’t you travel without?

My phone.

Vanguard News