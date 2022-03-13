Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Seye Ogunlewe, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s achievements make him the candidate to beat in next year’s governorship election in Lagos State.

He also said a second term is needed to avoid the disruption of ongoing projects.

Ogunlewe, who is a former Minister of Works, explained that the stability of Lagos should be paramount in any debate on the governor’s second term in office.

He said this during a live session on Arise Television in Lagos.

Ogunlewe said the governor is doing things that are pleasing to Lagosians.

Continuing, he said Sanwo-Olu is implementing the policies and vision of his party to the admiration of residents of the state. Hence the need to allow him complete the work he is doing.

His words:”What Sanwo-Olu has been able to achieve in Lagos and what he wishes to complete, it is the wish of Lagosians that he should be allowed to complete them.”

He further emphasised that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to sustain and consolidate his achievements in his first term.

According to him, “we don’t want disruption again. Breaking of policies has negatively affected Lagos State and we must avoid it at all cost.”

Ogunlewe added that Sanwo-Olu is best positioned to return as governor, saying it would be an uphill task for any other candidate to defeat him at the poll.

The former minister’s endorsement is on the heels of similar support by key stakeholders across party lines.

Sunday Vanguard had reported how they outlined what was described as the governor’s achievements and acceptability as reasons he should be re-elected in 2023.

Those who have so far thrown their weight behind the governor include Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, leader of pan-Yoruba organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the leadership of Lagos State chapter of Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN.

Lawan said Sanwo-Olu’s stewardship has validated the state’s position as the economic and commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

He said the national leadership of APC had watched with satisfaction the strides being made by the governor.

“We have been watching you over the last two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos and indeed this country. You are focused. One good term you’re doing deserves another term,” he said.

On the part of state chairman of CAN, Stephen Adegbite, the governor performed well in improving the lives of Lagosians.

“For us to thank him for his good work in this first tenure is to rally around him and re-elect him for a second tenure in order for him to complete many of his people-oriented projects in varying stages of completion,” Adegbite added.

In the same vein, Adebanjo said Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for what he described as the governor’s prudent management of resources as well as “the visible transformation of the state in a little over two years.”

He had told this paper that Lagos under the leadership of Sanwo-Olu has continued to witness steady growth and development, especially in economy and infrastructural development.