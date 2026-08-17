NDLEA destroys N301bn worth of illicit drugs in Lagos

— Marwa vows to dismantle drug cartels, financial networks

— Sanwo-Olu, Customs CG, Navy pledge continued support

By Kingsley Omonobi

LAGOS — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs with an estimated street value of N301.058 billion in a court-ordered exercise in Lagos.

The exercise, conducted on Monday at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, followed orders of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, and involved drugs from concluded uncontested cases and abandoned seizures.

According to a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, 246,864.535kg of the drugs were seized by the Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026.

Another 83,001.05kg were seized by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Tin Can and Apapa Strategic Commands, Marine Command and a Special Operations Unit operating in Lagos.

The destroyed substances comprised cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis varieties, including Canadian Loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup and other opioids, as well as khat leaves.

Speaking at the exercise, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), described the destruction as a demonstration of Nigeria’s determination to protect its citizens and deprive criminal networks of resources to operate.

Marwa said every kilogramme of narcotics destroyed represented a potential threat to young people, families and communities.

He noted that illicit drugs also weaken the labour force, increase healthcare costs, discourage investment and divert public resources that could otherwise be deployed to education, healthcare and infrastructure.

According to him, every drug consignment intercepted by the agency saves the country from potential losses associated with addiction, crime and social dislocation.

The NDLEA chairman also linked illicit drug trafficking to broader security challenges, saying proceeds from the trade could fund organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism.

He said the seizure and destruction of illicit drugs therefore formed part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture.

Marwa commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s support for the agency, as well as the judiciary, Lagos State Government, military, sister security agencies, international partners, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, the media and members of the public for their cooperation.

He also commended NDLEA personnel across the country, particularly those operating in Lagos, for their sacrifices in combating illicit drug trafficking.

“Wherever you hide, whoever sponsors you and however sophisticated your network may be, the long arm of the law will reach you,” Marwa said.

He vowed that the agency would remain committed to dismantling criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade and targeting their financial resources.

Marwa called on Nigerians, parents, schools, religious and traditional leaders, as well as the media, to support the fight against illicit drugs, stressing that the responsibility could not be left to the NDLEA alone.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the scale of the drugs destroyed as a reminder of the threat posed by illicit substances to communities and young people.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said the exercise also demonstrated the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and government.

“The scale of what has been destroyed today, about 300 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substances, is a huge and sobering reminder of the enormity of the threat that illicit drugs pose to our communities, our young people, and our collective future,” he said.

He assured that Lagos State remained committed to tackling drug abuse and trafficking.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commended the NDLEA for its efforts, noting that the seized drugs came from operations at seaports, airports and land borders.

He said the destruction sent a strong message to drug traffickers that Nigeria was no longer a safe haven for their activities.

Adeniyi also highlighted the connection between drug trafficking and violent non-state actors, including bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, insurgents and terrorists.

According to him, proceeds from the illicit drug trade provide financial resources for criminal activities.

He described the destruction of the drugs as a symbolic blow to the financial investments of drug traffickers and the wider criminal networks that depend on them.

Similarly, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Mustapha, assured the NDLEA of the Nigerian Navy’s continued support for the country’s drug control efforts.