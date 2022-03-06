BY AYO ONIKOYI

Budding Nollywood actress, Blessing Akinola hails from Ondo State but was born and bred in Ilorin Kwara State. She ventured into the make-believe world of acting not too long ago and already, has produced two films of her own, namely; “Ewadara” and “Aiforiji“ (Vindictive). She has also featured in over 50 films, some of which are; Yeye Alara, Ami, Saamu Alajo, Ajanaku, Igboya and Ade Oba.

Blessing Akinola has a National Diploma in Office Technology and Management from Kwara State Polytechnic as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and Languages (majored in Yoruba) from Adekunle Ajasin University. She’s presently running a Master’s degree in Public Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University.

This is her encounter with Potpourri:

Acting

I have always had a keen interest in acting. It is what has caught my fascination from childhood. I have had great job opportunities that I have declined, just to pursue my dream which is acting. I’m not a stereotyped kind of actor. I don’t have a particular character in mind specifically, because I believe a good and professional actor should be able to interpret any role or character. Aside from getting unclad for “or” in a movie role, I am limitless.

Opposite sex attraction

I’m naturally a sapiosexual person. I like men that are goal-driven, with a good sense of humor and dress well. I have never made a first move towards the opposite gender. In all stages in life, it is normal to face/experience certain things because it requires growth.

Social media

I see social media as both negative and positive influences. But social media has influenced me as my focus towards it is positive. It has been intellectually and skillfully helping as there are many channels and pages you can learn productively from.

Mission

My mission is to be an exceptional film maker and role interpreter. And also to have the privilege to inspire aspiring actors to believe that they can live their dreams regardless of whatever circumstances surrounding it.