There is hope for Nigeria if leaders, citizens do the right thing – Akinola

…Charges Christians on Righteous Living

By Olayinka Latona

The Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church and Towers, Archbishop Taiwo Akinola, has said Nigeria can overcome its current challenges if both leaders and citizens play their parts responsibly and ethically.

Speaking at the just-concluded Rhema World Convention 2025, held from November 2 to 9 at the Champion Peace Cathedral in Sango Ota, Ogun State, Akinola insisted that the nation is “redeemable” if leaders and followers commit themselves to working together. The convention had the theme “The God of All Possibilities.”

“I have always maintained that nation-building is everybody’s responsibility, not just the government’s,” he said. “We shout at the government because we elected them, but everyone must play by the rules of godliness and doing the right thing, irrespective of position. Both leaders and followers must shun lawlessness, draw closer to God, trust Him, and act rightly according to the word of God.”

He added that the core message of the convention is that God remains capable of doing all things. “Nationally, in our communities, and in our homes, if we just trust Him, a better tomorrow will come because God is sovereign in might, power, and counsel. We must steadfastly look up to Him.”

In his sermon, Akinola urged Christians to be agents of change wherever they find themselves. “One of the identities we share with Christ is being the light of the world. Christians must therefore live right and follow that pattern. Without salt, things become tasteless, no matter the ingredients in a soup,” he said.

He warned that society would remain “tasteless” if Christians fail to rise to their responsibilities. “Darkness will continue to rule and gain ascendancy. Although we, as church leaders, have been speaking truth to power and to everyone, we must do more. Let us rise, stand out in righteousness, and we will all enjoy God together.”

On parenting, the Archbishop reminded parents of their foundational role in shaping children. “Parents are like the first god to their children; they are the first people these children know. It is important to model God to them and train them in the right way,” he said.

He cautioned against shifting responsibility to teachers or government. “Most children don’t like correction, but parents must remember they are training them not just for today but for tomorrow. Parents should never give up—keep saying what is right and guide them in the way of the Lord.”

The convention, described as a platform for powerful encounters with God, also featured calls for families and communities to unite. Attendees were provided with camping facilities and two free meals daily.